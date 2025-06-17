Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.56.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $487.69 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

