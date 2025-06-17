Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $119,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

