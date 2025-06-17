Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

