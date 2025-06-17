Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.