Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

