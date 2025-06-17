Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 206.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AHR opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.