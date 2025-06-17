Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 833 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

