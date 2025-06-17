Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
VIPS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
