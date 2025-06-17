SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1%

XNTK opened at $228.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $980.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $159.43 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 19,081.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 420,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after buying an additional 47,620 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,714,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

