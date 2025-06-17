Stifel Canada Forecasts TSE:GUR FY2026 Earnings

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for GURU Organic Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GURU Organic Energy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.