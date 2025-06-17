Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,830,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.