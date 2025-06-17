TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.
TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Shares of TTGT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
