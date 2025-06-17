TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Report on TTGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 41.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 71.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.