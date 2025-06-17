Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Outlook for VSCO Q2 Earnings

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 881,645 shares of company stock worth $15,881,968 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

