Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 524,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 806,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 44.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.