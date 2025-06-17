The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

