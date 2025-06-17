The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $292.27 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.