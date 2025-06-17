The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 155,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

