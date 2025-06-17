THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Baird R W cut shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE THO opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

