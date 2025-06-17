Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

