VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 193.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,329,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

