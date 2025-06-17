Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,592,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 181,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,000.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

