Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

