Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.