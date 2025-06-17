Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,012,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

