Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company.

Vistra stock opened at $177.31 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

