Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Acquires 22 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £147.62 ($200.33).

On Friday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 25 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £152.50 ($206.95).

On Wednesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($205.70).

On Thursday, March 27th, Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($8.05), for a total value of £13,247.62 ($17,977.50).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.92) on Tuesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 486.70 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 611.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 604.52.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

