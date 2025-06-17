VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.
Several research analysts have commented on VNET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $16.13.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
