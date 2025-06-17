What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CNTB Q2 Earnings?

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CNTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Connect Biopharma stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Connect Biopharma worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.