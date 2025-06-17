What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for Cargojet Q2 Earnings?

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.50.

Cargojet Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$95.08 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$69.60 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

