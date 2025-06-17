William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GitLab

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GitLab in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

GitLab Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in GitLab by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 in the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.