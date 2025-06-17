Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOR opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

