W&T Offshore Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 483,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 368,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,104,484 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

