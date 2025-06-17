Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NCLH

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

