Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $9.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.83. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

