Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.39 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $178.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

