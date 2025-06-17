Zacks Research Estimates EOG Resources Q1 Earnings

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $123.20 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

