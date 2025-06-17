Zacks Research Estimates Sanofi’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

