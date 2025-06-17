Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Urban Outfitters

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 4.1%

URBN opened at $70.82 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 354.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

