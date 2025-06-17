Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for OXY FY2025 Earnings

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

