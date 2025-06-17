Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Palomar Q4 Earnings

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Palomar stock opened at $162.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.50. Palomar has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $175.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,723,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,551,160.48. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $79,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,378.40. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

