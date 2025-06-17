Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Cactus Earnings

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of WHD opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cactus has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

