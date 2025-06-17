Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AMN Earnings

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

