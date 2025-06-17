Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Leidos Earnings

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $148.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

