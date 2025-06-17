Zacks Small Cap Lowers Earnings Estimates for Bone Biologics

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.81) EPS.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $4.94 on Monday. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

