10,606 Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

