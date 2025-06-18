15,428 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TPB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,325.32. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,455.16. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,131. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

