2,993 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $194.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

