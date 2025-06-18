363 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

IYC stock opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

