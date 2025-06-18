3,958 Shares in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,719,000 after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,546,000 after buying an additional 826,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

CRH stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

