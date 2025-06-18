5,316 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

